December 20, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose
News Release
WINNIPEG JETS AND WAWANESA INSURANCE
Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets announced today that the 2017 Winnipeg Jets Toy Drive presented by Wawanesa Insurance collected their highest total of toys and monetary donations in the history of the initiative. The Christmas Cheer Board will receive 1,994 toys and $8,288.90 in funds that Jets fans donated over the past few weeks.
The Jets partnered with Wawanesa Insurance to collect unwrapped gifts and cash donations at December Jets games, Jets Gear stores, and select Wawanesa broker partner locations. All gifts and proceeds will go to the Christmas Cheer Board in time for the holiday season. The Christmas Cheer Board provides Christmas hampers and toys to families receiving Employment Income assistance as well as many of the working poor. The Cheer Board has been in existence since 1919 and hands out approximately 19,000 hampers per year to those in need.
For 2017-18 Jets tickets, please visit winnipegjets.com/tickets .
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2017
- CANUCKS RECALL REID BOUCHER, REASSIGN ASHTON SAUTNER TO COMETS AND MACKENZE STEWART TO KALAMAZOO - Utica Comets
- St. Louis Blues Recall Forward Tage Thompson from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- DONATE RECORD AMOUNT OF TOYS AND CASH TO CHRISTMAS CHEER BOARD - Manitoba Moose
- Manitoba's Michael Hutchinson Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Manitoba Moose Hutchinson Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters return home for four games this week at The Q against Iowa and Milwaukee. - Cleveland Monsters