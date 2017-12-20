DONATE RECORD AMOUNT OF TOYS AND CASH TO CHRISTMAS CHEER BOARD

News Release

WINNIPEG JETS AND WAWANESA INSURANCE

Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Jets announced today that the 2017 Winnipeg Jets Toy Drive presented by Wawanesa Insurance collected their highest total of toys and monetary donations in the history of the initiative. The Christmas Cheer Board will receive 1,994 toys and $8,288.90 in funds that Jets fans donated over the past few weeks.

The Jets partnered with Wawanesa Insurance to collect unwrapped gifts and cash donations at December Jets games, Jets Gear stores, and select Wawanesa broker partner locations. All gifts and proceeds will go to the Christmas Cheer Board in time for the holiday season. The Christmas Cheer Board provides Christmas hampers and toys to families receiving Employment Income assistance as well as many of the working poor. The Cheer Board has been in existence since 1919 and hands out approximately 19,000 hampers per year to those in need.

