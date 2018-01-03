Donate a pair of winter gloves and receive a complimentary ticket to Opening Night

News Release

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced their fourth annual Glove Drive, benefiting the Salvation Army - Boise Corps. For each new pair of winter gloves donated, fans will receive a complimentary reserved seat ticket for Opening Night 2018 (June 20th vs. Salem-Keizer). With Treasure Valley temperatures falling below freezing, the Hawks want to help those who are in need of keeping warm.

"The Hawks are proud to continue this program for a fourth straight year," said Hawks' General Manager Bob Flannery. "Through the combined efforts with our fan base, we hope to help those in need stay warm this winter."

Donations of new winter gloves can be made at the Hawks Front Office, located at Memorial Stadium (5600 N. Glenwood Street). Hawks Front Offices are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Donations can be made through February 1, 2018.

The Hawks are the Treasure Valley's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Deposits and seat location requests for the 2018 baseball season are currently being accepted.

To guarantee the best seats available for 2018, contact the Boise Hawks Front Office at (208) 322-5000.

