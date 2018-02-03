DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, SALINA TO VISIT CAN-AM LEAGUE IN 2018

News Release

Durham, N.C. - Can-Am League clubs will again host a national team from the Dominican Republic, as well as the Kansas-based Salina Stockade, as the league finalized its slate of opponents for the 2018 season on Wednesday at the league meetings in Montreal.

The two traveling teams will both play one three- or four-game series against each league member between June 8-28. As with in previous seasons, the games and their statistics will count in league records.

Can-Am League clubs have hosted teams from Cuba, Japan or the American Association every year since 2012, with the Dominican squad making its first tour through the league in 2017. The club is comprised of professional players and is assembled by the country's national baseball federation.

The Stockade played a full schedule in the independent American Association in 2017 and in the independent Pecos League in 2016.

"Can-Am League clubs have played teams from outside the league for the last several years, and the games have been competitive, well-attended and enjoyable for fans and players. As Salina and the Dominican Republic have previous experience playing other independent clubs, they're now familiar with our level of play and should prove to be quality opponents," league commissioner Miles Wolff commented.

Salina will begin its schedule June 8 at Ottawa, while the Dominican Republic will start June 8 at Sussex County.

CHAMPIONS SCHEDULE VS. SHOWCASE OPPONENTS: June 8 vs. Salina Stockade, 7:05 pm. June 9 vs. Salina Stockade, 7:05 pm. June 10 vs. Salina Stockade, 1:35 pm. June 19 vs. Team Dominican Republic, 7:05 pm. June 20 vs. Team Dominican Republic, 7:05 pm. June 21 vs. Team Dominican Republic, 7:05 pm.

