Dominic Ficociello Added to the Eastern League All-Star Game

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to announce that Dominic Ficociello has been added to the Western Division roster of th e Eastern League All-Star Game at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium on Wednesday, July 12 in Manchester, NH.

Ficociello will join teammates OF Christin Stewart, INF Gabriel Quintana and LHP Jairo Labourt in New Hampshire. He replaces SeaWolves CF Mike Gerber on the All-Star roster. Gerber is unable to participate in the game due to an oblique injury.

DOMINIC FICOCIELLO

Dominic Ficociello earns a midseason All-Star honor for the second time in his career and first since he was a Florida State League All-Star in 2015. He has spent parts of the last three seasons, including all of 2016 and 2017 with the SeaWolves. In 79 games with the SeaWolves this season, the switch-hitting Ficociello is hitting .300 with four home runs, 28 RBI, 32 walks and leads the team with 10 stolen bases. All four of his home runs have come against left-handed pitchers which ties his career-high for home runs against lefties. He was the 2015 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner at first base. Ficociello was the Tigers 12th round selection in the 2013 draft out of Arkansas.

The SeaWolves return to UPMC Park on Thursday, July 13 as they host the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) at 7:05 p.m. July 13 will feature postgame Zambelli fireworks thanks to Country Fair. Fans can take advantage of Yuengling Happy Hour featuring $2 Yuengling drafts at the Smith's Sausage Shack until the end of the third inning. Friday, July 14, the first 1,000 fans will receive an Andrew Miller bobblehead courtesy of UPMC Hamot . To purchase tickets, visit the UPMC Park Ticket Office (M-F, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.), call 814-456-1300 or visit SeaWolves.com.

