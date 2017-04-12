Dominguez Lights up Lakeland in 4-1 Win

News Release

LAKELAND, Fla. - Seranthony Dominguez carved up the Lakeland lineup on Wednesday, striking out a career-high 10 batters to lead the Threshers to a 4-1 win at Publix Field.

Dominguez, Ranfi Casimiro, and Jeff Singer combined to rack up 14 strikeouts, as Clearwater (5-2) moved into first place in the FSL North after completing the sweep of Lakeland (3-4). The Threshers have now won four-straight.

Emmanuel Marrero went 3-for-4 and finished a homer short of the cycle, while Wilson Garcia knocked in two and went 2-for-5.

Dominguez was lights out the first time through the lineup.

The 22-year-old struck out each of the first five men he faced, and notched seven K's through his first three innings.

With the game scoreless in the fourth, Ross Kivett reached on a soft single to center, stole second, and scored on Wade Hinkle's liner to left, putting Lakeland up 1-0.

Clearwater responded promptly.

Marrero pulled a triple to the right-field corner to ignite the offense in the fifth inning against AJ Ladwig (1-1). Zach Coppola quickly brought him in with a sacrifice fly to tie the game at one apiece.

Cornelius Randolph followed with a walk, and Damek Tomscha sent a sinking fly to right that was dropped by right-fielder Ben Verlander for an error. Jose Pujols came through on a two-strike pitch, knocking a single to left to bring home Randolph and give the Threshers the lead.

Garcia followed with a single to left-center, scoring Tomscha to make it 3-1 Clearwater.

Dominguez (1-0) retired eight of the final nine men he faced, finishing off six innings of one-run ball. He did not issue a walk, permitted just three hits, and whiffed 10 Flying Tigers to earn the victory. 56 of his 80 pitches went for strikes.

Casimiro bridged the seventh and eighth innings, holding Lakeland at bay by permitting just one single while striking out two.

Clearwater tacked on a run in the ninth

Singer finished it off, picking up two strikeouts to complete a perfect ninth inning and earn his third save in as many tries.

Clearwater returns home to Spectrum Field on Thursday, when the Threshers host the Palm Beach Cardinals for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Franklyn Kilome (0-0) takes the ball in game one against Zac Gallen (0-0), and Jose Taveras (0-0) has the start in the nightcap opposed by Ian McKinney (0-0). Both games can be heard live on threshersbaseball.com beginning at 4:45 p.m.

