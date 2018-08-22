Dogs Strike out 14 in 4-0 Shutout of Gary

Rosemont, Ill. - The Dogs tied a single-game franchise record with 14 strikeouts en route to their fourth shutout of the year as Chicago defeated the Gary SouthShore RailCats 4-0 on the final Wiener Wednesday of the year at Impact Field.

Tommy Thorpe tossed six and two-thirds shutout innings his his fourth spot start of the year. The southpaw tallied a season-high eight strikeouts in his longest start of the season.

The Dogs broke through first in Wednesday's pitcher's duel, scoring a run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Joe Benson led the frame off with a triple, and Stephen Perez drove Benson in on a sacrifice fly.

The run came against Gary SouthShore starter Keaton Steele, who pitched seven innings and allowed only one earned run on six hits.

With Steele out of the game for the first time the Chicago bats went to work again in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Dogs pounded out four consecutive two-out hits against Gary SouthShore reliever Robbie Coursel including an RBI single from Dalton Blaser and a two-run double from Benson, and pushed their lead to 4-0.

Benson finished the game 2-3 with a triple, a double, a walk, and two RBI.

Kaohi Downing worked a scoreless inning and one-third, and Taylor Grover struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning to complete the shutout for Chicago.

With the victory the Dogs move to 39-49 on the year, while Gary SouthShore falls to 50-38 on the year with the loss.

Chicago will continue their six game homestand Thursday at Impact Field as the Dogs begin a series with the St. Paul Saints. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

