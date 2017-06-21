\\"Dogs Rally Late, Beat Erie 4-2

News Release

Erie, PA - The Portland Sea Dogs (31-36) snapped a 2-2 tie with two runs in the ninth inning, and held on to beat the Erie SeaWolves (34-37), 4-2, Thursday afternoon at UPMC Park. Portland finished the roadtrip 3-6, but took two of three in Erie.

Erie loaded the bases in the ninth inning, but Williams Jerez (W, 2-0) retired Tim Remes on a flyout to end the game. Jerez worked 1.2 innings on two hits and three strikeouts to earn the win.

Jeremy Barfield knocked in the game-winning RBI with a single in the ninth. Barfield knocked home Tzu-Wei Lin, who finished the game 5-for-5 - his first career 5-hit game. Mike Olt added the final run with a two-out, run-scoring single.

Erie stranded 15 runners and finished 3-for-16 with runners-in-scoring position.

Trey Ball took a no-decision, working five strong innings on one run and tied a season-high with seven strikeouts. Erie took a 1-0 lead in the first on Dominic Ficociello's RBI single. Portland grabbed the lead in the fifth inning off starter Myles Jaye. Lin and Rafael Devers produced the first run with back-to-back triples. Henry Urrutia lined an RBI single to right.

Erie tied the game in the eighth inning off Jacob Dahlstrand. Logan Watkins nailed a run-scoring single to right.

Portland collected 15 hits and finished the season 5-1 against Erie. The Dogs are 7-8 during an 18-game stretch against the Western Division.

The Sea Dogs are off on Thursday and open up a seven-game homestand on Friday night against the Harrisburg Senators at Hadlock Field.


