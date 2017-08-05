\\"Dogs Rally in the Eighth, Beat Bowie

News Release

Portland, Maine - The Sea Dogs (52-57) rallied for four runs in the eighth inning - on just one hit - and beat the Bowie Baysox (58-53) 8-5 in front of a sellout crowd in the series opener on Friday night at Hadlock Field.

With Bowie leading 5-4 in the eighth, Tim Berry (L, 4-1) got Henry Urrutia to fly out, then walked the bases loaded. Scott McGough entered and hit Joseph Monge to tie the game 5-5. McGough then walked Chad De La Guerra to give the Sea Dogs the lead at 6-5. After a popout by Michael Chavis, Jeremy Barfield delivered a two-run single - the first hit of the inning - to give the Sea Dogs an 8-5 lead.

Jake Cosart (5-2) earned the win in two innings of relief, he allowed one run and fanned three. Bobby Poyner (S, 6) earned a save for the second consecutive game and threw a perfect ninth.

Bowie outhit the Sea Dogs 13-7, but Portland worked nine walks plus the hit batter.

The Baysox had early leads, plating a single run in both the second and third innings, and both times the Sea Dogs answered. Josh Ockimey led off the bottom of the second with his first career Double-A home run, later Jordan Procyshen led off the third with a solo shot off of Jesus Liranzo to make it a 2-2 ballgame.

The Sea Dogs took their first lead of the game in the fourth inning on a two-out RBI single by Joseph Monge off of Brandon Barker.

Portland took a 4-2 lead in the fifth on a double by Ockimey to score Chad De La Guerra. Portland was poised to extend the lead with runners on second and third and just one out, but Barker held tough, striking out Henry Urrutia and inducing a ground out from Josh Tobias to end the inning and limit the damage.

Sea Dogs starter Dedgar Jimenez worked a Double-A high six innings and allowed four runs on 10 hits.

Liranzo and Barker combined in a piggyback start, Liranzo went three innings and Barker 3.2, each allowed two runs on three hits.

The Sea Dogs and Bowie Baysox (Orioles affiliate) play game two of their series on Saturday night at Hadlock Field, first pitch is 6:00 PM. LHP Trey Ball (5-9, 5.40) makes the start for Portland. Bowie counters with RHP Yefry Ramirez (10-3, 3.41). Tickets are available at seadogs.com or 207-879-9500

