\\"Dogs Lose a Slugfest, 15-8 in New Hampshire

News Release

Manchester, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (35-55) scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back, defeating the Portland Sea Dogs (42-45), 15-8, Friday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. The series is now tied at one game apiece.

Lourdes Gurriel and Harold Ramirez, who each had 4 RBI, led New Hampshire's 18-hit attack. LHP Shane Dawson (2-9) worked five innings on nine hits and six runs (four earned) to notch the win.

Mike Olt reached base five times for Portland, nailing a two-run double during a 3-run first inning for Portland. New Hampshire sent 10 to the plate in the first, scoring six times off Trey Ball (L, 3-8). Ball lasted 1+ on nine hits and eight runs, suffering his second loss this month.

Ramirez extended New Hampshire's lead to 8-3 with a two-run single off Jake Drehoff in the second. The Fisher Cats added four runs on five hits in the fourth inning off Drehoff.

Portland scored five unanswered runs, and scored seven runs with two outs. In the fifth, Jeremy Barfield led off with a towering homer, his ninth of the season. The 'Dogs added two runs on an shortstop's error and a bunt-single from Danny Mars (3-for-6). Cole Sturgeon brought the 'Dogs within four runs with a two-run double.

New Hampshire put the game away in the seventh, scoring three times off Luis Ysla.

Kender Villegas worked the final three innings on just one hit to earn his first save of the season.

The Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play a doubleheader on Saturday night beginning at 6:05 PM from Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. RHP Elih Villanueva and RHP Taylor Grover start for Portland. New Hampshire has RHP Francisco Rios in the opener and TBA for the second game. Radio coverage with Mike Antonellis begins at 5:50 PM.

Tickets for Portland's next homestand on July 17-23 can be purchased at 207-879-9500 and seadogs.com.

