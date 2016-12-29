Doetzel Earns First Pro Point in Heat Loss

December 29, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Stockton, Calif. - Stockton Heat defenseman Kayle Doetzel earns his first pro point, while Ryan Lomberg breaks his 11-game goalless drought in Stockton's 4-1 loss to the Tucson Roadrunners Wednesday night at Stockton Arena. It was the first time that the Heat failed to earn at least one point at home in seven games, dropping to 5-1-0-1 across that span. The Stockton Heat will look to reverse Wednesday's result Friday night when they welcome the Ontario Reign for a 7:30 p.m. start at Stockton Arena.

SCORING SUMMARY 1st Period HEAT GOAL: F Ryan Lomberg (4) shot from the center point makes its way through traffic and the rebound is put back over the goaltender's glove off the backhand (Doetzel, Bollig assists), 6:44 Shots: STK - 15 | TUC - 8

2nd Period Tucson goal: F Christian Fischer (10) centering pass is redirected in the slot up and over the goaltender's glove and into the net (McBain, Wood assists), 7:49 (PP) Tucson goal: F Laurent Dauphin (4) puck takes an odd bounce just in front of the crease and hops past the goaltender and into the net (Wood, Fischer assists), 10:25 (PP) Tucson goal: F Laurent Dauphin (5) rebound on the nearside post is tapped into the net past the goaltender's outstretched pad (Fischer, Mueller assists), 11:44 (PP) Shots: STK - 15 | TUC - 10

3rd Period Tucson goal: F Ryan MacInnis (5) catch-and-shoot opportunity right on the doorstep is put past the goaltender on the blocker side (Garland, Wood assists), 2:36 Shots: STK - 6 | TUC - 9

GOALIES W: Marek Langhamer (36 shots, 35 saves) L: Jon Gillies (27 shots, 23 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS Three Stars: 1- Laurent Dauphin (2 goals) 2- Christian Fischer (1 goal, 2 assists) 3- Marek Langhamer (36 shots, 35 saves) Final Shots: STK - 36 | TUC - 27 Power Plays: STK - 0/2 | TUC - 3/6 Kayle Doetzel (1 assist) earns his first pro point Ryan Lomberg (1 goal) breaks his streak of 11-straight games without a goal The Heat outshot their opponent and put over 30 shots on net for the first time since 12/10 at BAK The 74 penalty minutes the Heat earned were the most in a single game this season Mike Angelidis has his point streak snapped at four games (1 goal, 3 assists) Morgan Klimchuk has his point streak snapped at three games (2 goals, 2 assists) Klimchuk left the game in the first period after blocking a shot. Coach Huska did not expect him to miss any significant time Hunter Smith has his point streak snapped at three games (3 assists)

QUOTES "I thought 5-on-5 we were good tonight. Where we fell apart was the special teams game. It was quite evident that [Tucson] was better in that department and that was the game." - Head Coach Ryan Huska with his overall thoughts on tonight's game.

"If you don't win the special teams games, you're not going to win the game. You might get lucky on the odd night, but most nights you won't. We have to be better in that department." - Coach Huska on the focus moving into Friday's game.

NEXT HOME GAME STOCKTON HEAT vs. Ontario Reign December 30 @ Stockton Arena Dollar Hot Dog Night Doors @ 6:30 p.m., Puck drop @ 7:30 p.m.

