Dodgers\\" Win Crescendos on Late Sounds Error

Nashville, Tenn. - A Nashville Sounds error in the top of the ninth inning allowed the Oklahoma City Dodgers to break a tie and score two runs on the way to a 3-2 win at First Tennessee Park Friday night.

With the game tied, 1-1, and runners at first and second base, Oklahoma City outfielder Alex Verdugo hit a fly ball to deep left field. The ball hit off of the glove of the Sounds' Matt McBride on the warning track, allowing two runs to score and giving the Dodgers their first lead of the night. McBride was charged with an error on the play as Verdugo advanced to second base.

Nashville scored one run in the bottom of the inning, but the Dodgers held on for their third straight win and fifth win in the last six games.

Friday's victory also pushed Oklahoma City's record above .500 for the first time this season to 5-4.

The teams played to a scoreless tie through 4 1/2 innings.

The Dodgers had a chance to break through in the third inning when outfielder Tyler Holt hit a one-out single, then stole second and third base with two outs. However, Holt was stranded there to end the inning and keep the Dodgers scoreless.

The Sounds took the game's first lead in the fifth inning. Renato Nunez doubled to lead off for Nashville and advanced to third base on a groundout. Later with two outs, a RBI single by McBride plated Nunez for a 1-0 Sounds advantage. Kenny Wilson followed with a single to advance McBride to third base, but Franklin Barreto lined out to O'Koyea Dickson in left field to end the inning.

The Dodgers answered in the sixth inning.

Holt led off with a single, as he went 2-for-3 at the plate Friday. After a Nashville pitching change, Chris Taylor singled. Then with runners at the corners, Cody Bellinger grounded into a fielder's choice that allowed Holt to score and knot the game, 1-1. Bellinger stole second base to advance to scoring position with two outs, but Willie Calhoun struck out swinging to end the inning and keep the game tied.

In the eighth inning, the Sounds had a runner in scoring position with two outs, but Oklahoma City pitcher Steve Geltz struck out Chris Parmelee to end the inning and keep the game tied.

The Dodgers broke the tie in the top of the ninth inning to take their first lead of the night, 3-1.

Bellinger drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second base when Dickson singled to left field on his second hit of the night. Later with one out, Bellinger and Dickson both scored when Verdugo hit a fly ball to left field that hit off of the glove of McBride, who was charged with a two-base error.

Nashville (3-6) answered in the bottom of the ninth inning. With one out, Matt Olson connected on his first home run of the season that landed on the picnic area in right-center field and cut Oklahoma City's lead to one run.

Dodgers pitcher Brandon Morrow then retired the final two batters he faced to secure the Dodgers' win.

The Dodgers closed out a four-game series against the Sounds Friday and won their first road series of the season, 3-1. Oklahoma City has now won nine of its last 10 games at First Tennessee Park.

Dodgers starting pitcher Jair Jurrjens held the Sounds to one run and five hits, with five strikeouts and did not issue a walk over 6.0 innings pitched during his second outing of the season.

Adam Liberatore followed with a scoreless inning. Geltz (1-0) was credited with the win, allowing one hit and striking out two over one inning. Morrow earned his second save of the season.

Sounds pitcher Bobby Wahl (0-1) was charged with the loss.

The Dodgers try a fourth consecutive victory as they continue their first road trip of the season and open a three-game series against the Memphis Redbirds at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at AutoZone Park.

