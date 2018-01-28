DODDS LIFTS FUEL 5-3 OVER WINGS WITH STELLAR PLAY

News Release

Greg Dodds combines for a season-high 53 saves for his first Fuel start

KALAMAZOO - The Indy Fuel (18-19-2-1) and Kalamazoo Wings (22-15-2-2) met tonight to face off for the fifth out of 10 times for the 2017-18 ECHL season at the Wings Event Center. The game took a quick start as Kalamazoo took off on a power play, resulting in forward Josh Pitt tallying a goal only a couple minutes into play.

Not to be unanswered, Indy quickly responded as Cam Reid tucked away a pass from Robin Press over the glove of Wings goaltender, Michael Garteig. The first period of play would conclude with a deadlock score of 1-1 between two clubs trying to kick off win streaks.

The second period turned tables as Fuel players Stephen Collins and Robin Press notched goals of their own, which were shortly be followed by a shorthanded tally, courtesy of Brandon Anselmini. However, the Wings combined between the first and second period to fire 41 shots, all of which the exception of one, were stopped by Fuel goaltender and first-time starter, Greg Dodds. The products of the second period lifted Indy to a 4-1 lead.

Short after into the third round of play, a Kalamazoo shot was fired, knocking Dodds' stick out of his hand. J.T. Stenglein capitalized on the scoring opportunity for the wings, narrowing the score to 4-2. A pressuring Wings offense shortly broke through again when defensemen Mackenze Stewart took a one-time shot off the faceoff that landed in the back of the Indy net, minimizing the score yet again to 4-3.

With about one minute left in regulation play, Garteig skaed off the ice to give the Wings an extra man advantage. After repetitive scuffles in defensive zone for the Fuel, Johnny McInnis slotted the puck down the ice into the empty net, resulting in a final score of 5-3.

On the defensive end, the Fuel's shorthanded unit killed off five of six Kalamazoo power plays while Greg Dodds nabbed his first ECHL win and Fuel start with 53 saves out of 56 shots.

