Dodds and Muto Loaned to ECHL, Cameron Returns to Macon

News Release

MACON, GA- The Macon Mayhem announced Wednesday that goaltender Greg Dodds has been loaned to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL and defenseman Vinny Muto has been loaned to the Worcester Railers of the ECHL. In a separate transaction, forward Caleb Cameron has returned from loan to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.

Dodds, 25, has played five games for Macon since being signed on December 12th. In those five games, he is 4-1-0 with a 1.61 goals against average (GAA) and a 0.949 save percentage (SV%). In 11 games this season between the Mayhem and the Pensacola Ice Flyers, Dodds ranks second in the SPHL in both GAA and SV%. He becomes the ninth different Mayhem player loaned to the ECHL this season. Dodds has played one previous game in the ECHL, as he made his professional debut for the Elmira Jackals last season in the team's 5-2 loss against the Norfolk Admirals on March 3, 2017.

Muto, 24, takes his second trip to the ECHL this season, as he spent two games with the Florida Everblades in November. In 18 games for the Mayhem this season, he has two goals, nine assists, 11 points and a plus-seven rating. The defenseman has been hot lately, as he tallied two goals and four assists over his past six games for Macon. After finishing his collegiate career at Niagara University last season, Muto played 12 games for the Rapid City Rush, recording two assists.

Cameron comes back to the Mayhem after five games with Greenville, where he recorded two penalty minutes and six shots on goal. The 24-year-old started the season with the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL, playing one game. In 14 games for Macon this year, Cameron has eight goals, 11 assists and 19 points. He comes back to the SPHL, where he is riding a current five-game point streak.

Cameron and the Mayhem welcome the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to Macon on Thursday, January 4th and the Evansville Thunderbolts on Friday, January 5th. For ticket information, visit MaconMayhem.com or call the Mayhem Front Office at (478) 803-1592.

