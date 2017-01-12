Discounted Group Tickets at Arvest Ballpark

January 12, 2017 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals group outing information is now available to the public for Season 10 of Naturals Baseball that is scheduled to begin at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 6 against the San Antonio Missions.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will continue to offer a number of great group event options for those looking to host an outing during the upcoming season. Standard group ticket discounts range from $6-$12 for groups of 20-99 people, which is typically $2 OFF the day of game ticket price. Large groups of over 100 people will save an extra $1 as rates range from $5-$8.

The benefits that go along with booking a group outing for a Naturals game at Arvest Ballpark are second to none. In addition to the discounted tickets, groups do not have to pay any convenience fees that are found through typical phone and internet orders. Groups also receive preferred seating based on availability and recognition on our PA system and videoboard. The Naturals also include experience driven additions like post-game photo on the field (per request), group leader rewards throughout the season, and an opportunity to purchase discounted parking and Kansas City Royals Kid Zone passes in advance.

NEW for the 2017 season are $5 Group Nights for Tuesday and Wednesday night games with the lone exception of Tuesday, July 4. Groups with a minimum of 20 people, if reserved in advance, can enjoy $5 1B/3B Reserved tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday evening games. The $5 ticket rate is $4 OFF the normal day of game price so it saves groups of 20 a total of $80.

The Naturals will play seventy (70) regular season home games during the 2017 season and the regular season home schedule stretches from Thursday, April 6 through Monday, August 28. The schedule this season will consist of 11 Friday night games and 12 Saturday ballgames during the year as well as home games during Memorial Day weekend and the Fourth of July.

Booking a group is easy as all you have to do is contact the Naturals Front Office at groups@nwanaturals.com or by calling us at (479) 927-4900 with the game of your choice. Once you've selected your preferred seating area, you'll be asked to place a 25% non-refundable deposit. An Account Executive will then help you finalize your event seven (7) days prior to your game, collect full payment, and will get you the tickets to the game. Visit www.nwanaturals.com for more details and for a full 2017 schedule.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host the San Antonio Missions, the Double-A Affiliate of the San Diego Padres, on Thursday, April 6 at 6:25 p.m. for Opening Day of Season 10 of Naturals Baseball at Arvest Ballpark.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

Texas League Stories from January 12, 2017

