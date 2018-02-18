Diodati's First Pro Goal Lifts 'Clones to Overtime Win

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones (28-20-2-0) collected a come-from-behind, 5-4 overtime victory over the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday afternoon. Forwards Winston Day Chief, Alex Kile, Daniel Muzito-Bagenda, along with defenseman Eric Knodel scored in regulation for the Cyclones, while defenseman Eric Diodati potted the game winner in overtime.

After the Wings took a 1-0 lead after the first on a goal from forward Lane Scheidl, the Cyclones tied the game 1:19 into the second when forward Dominic Zombo deflected a pass to Day Chief who slid the puck in to pull Cincinnati even with Kalamazoo, 1-1. The Wings regained the lead five minutes later when forward Brendan Bradley lit the lamp to put his side ahead, 2-1.

Midway through the frame Cincinnati managed to tie the game once more when a shot from defenseman Eric Diodati was tipped in by Kile to bring the 'Clones back level, 2-2.

Cincinnati's momentum was short lived however, as the Wings received goals from forwards JT Stenglein and Josh Pitt late in the second to take a 4-2 lead after 40 minutes.

Just :36 into the third, Cincinnati pulled back to within a goal when a shot from forward Jesse Schultz was kicked out by Wings goaltender Michael Gartieg, but the rebound rolled to Muzito-Bagenda in the high slot, and he rifled in a shot to cut the Cyclones deficit to one, 4-3.

The Cyclones tied the game for a third time moments later when Knodel intercepted a failed Kalamazoo clearing attempt at the right wing blue line and hammered a shot in to bring Cincinnati even with Kalamazoo, 4-4.

The 4-4 stalemate held up throughout the remainder of regulation, and with 14 seconds left in overtime, Diodati took a pass from forward Brandon McNally and sniped in a shot from the right circle to lift Cincinnati to the 5-4 overtime win with his first professional goal.

Cincinnati outshot Kalamazoo, 48-29 on the afternoon, with goaltender Jonas Johansson stopping 25 in the win. The Cyclones head to Indy on Tuesday morning to take on the Fuel. Face-off is slated for 10:35am ET.

