Dine with Your Valentine at Northwestern Medicine Field

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars organization has announced the return of an unforgettable Valentine's Day experience for local couples. A limited number of Valentine's Dinner packages are now on sale for Saturday, February 11 and Tuesday, February 14.

Candlelit dining will begin at 6:30 p.m. on both nights at Northwestern Medicine Field. Couples can choose a private suite option ($95/couple) or enjoy dinner in the Super Suite banquet room ($75/couple) which will be set up restaurant style holding multiple tables.

Couples can choose from three dinner menu options, all prepared and served by the Cougars catering staff, each of which includes either soup or salad, the entrée, side dishes and dessert. Water and soda is provided while select varieties of beer and wine will be available for an additional cost. Couples will also receive a pair of ticket vouchers for a 2017 Cougars game with their reservation.

Menu #1

Grilled Flat Iron Steak with maple balsamic reduction

Soup (Italian Wedding or Lobster Crab Bisque) OR Salad (Strawberry or Mixed Greens)

Roasted cherry tomatoes

Twice baked potato

New York-style cheesecake

Menu #2

Pan Roasted Airline Chicken Breast

Soup (Italian Wedding or Lobster Crab Bisque) OR Salad (Strawberry or Mixed Greens)

Baby spinach and purple potato hash

Honey glazed baby carrots

New York-style cheesecake

Menu #3

Florentine Supreme Ravioli with vodka sauce

Soup (Italian Wedding or Lobster Crab Bisque) OR Salad (Strawberry or Mixed Greens)

Roasted vegetable ragout

New York-style cheesecake

Interested couples can secure their reservation by calling 630-232-8811. Those looking to double-date are also encouraged to call and make reservations as suites and tables can accommodate multiple couples.

It is recommended to call early as Valentine's Dinners in years past have reached capacity.

For updates on tickets and promotions for the 2017 season, follow the Cougars on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

