DiDomenico Traded for Defenceman Pokka

February 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Ville Pokka from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Chris DiDomenico.

Pokka will be assigned to the Belleville Senators.

The 23-year-old has appeared in 46 games this season with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, registering 22 points (four goals) and 20 penalty minutes. His 22 points see him rank second among Rockford defencemen while sitting tied for fifth among IceHogs in scoring.

Originally drafted by the New York Islanders with the team's second-round pick (34th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, Pokka was acquired by the Blackhawks as part of a trade that sent defenceman Nick Leddy to New York on Oct. 4, 2014. A native of Tornio, Finland, Pokka has recorded 127 points (28 goals, 99 assists) and 127 penalty minutes over 266 career AHL games with Rockford.

DiDomenico tallied five goals and 14 points in 25 games with Belleville this season while adding six goals and four assists in 24 games with Ottawa.

