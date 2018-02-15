DiDomenico Traded for Defenceman Pokka
February 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Ville Pokka from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Chris DiDomenico.
Pokka will be assigned to the Belleville Senators.
The 23-year-old has appeared in 46 games this season with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, registering 22 points (four goals) and 20 penalty minutes. His 22 points see him rank second among Rockford defencemen while sitting tied for fifth among IceHogs in scoring.
Originally drafted by the New York Islanders with the team's second-round pick (34th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, Pokka was acquired by the Blackhawks as part of a trade that sent defenceman Nick Leddy to New York on Oct. 4, 2014. A native of Tornio, Finland, Pokka has recorded 127 points (28 goals, 99 assists) and 127 penalty minutes over 266 career AHL games with Rockford.
DiDomenico tallied five goals and 14 points in 25 games with Belleville this season while adding six goals and four assists in 24 games with Ottawa.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2018
- Monsters Fall Just Short in Chicago, 4-3 - Cleveland Monsters
- T-Birds Host Phantoms Looking to Snap Slide - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wideman Assigned to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- DiDomenico Traded for Defenceman Pokka - Belleville Senators
- St. Louis Blues Reassign Forward Zach Sanford to San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Duke Added to Wolves Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Berube Recalled by Blackhawks, Glass Assigned to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals to Give out Ben Franklin Bobbleheads on Saturday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Adam Vay, Reassigns Goaltender Steve Michalek - Iowa Wild
- Stars Announce 10th Anniversary Ticket Packages for 2018-19 Season - Texas Stars
- Tiffels and Wydo Join Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Shane Conacher from Adirondack Thunder - Syracuse Crunch
- Allstate Arena and Chicago Wolves Name Lyft Official Rideshare Partner - Chicago Wolves
- 7 Former Phantoms Participating in 2018 Winter Olympics - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Assign Brendan Lemieux to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Osipov Loaned to Quad City - Chicago Wolves
- Dallas Stars Announce Contract Extensions for AHL Coaching Staff - Texas Stars
- Checkers' Annual Pink in the Rink Event Is Saturday - Charlotte Checkers
- Phantoms Announce 2018 Development Hockey Camp - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds Present Jerseys to Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gulls Wallop Bakerfield for Seventh Win in a Row - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Score Three Unanswered, Top Tucson 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Fall in San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.