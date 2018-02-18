Dickinson Returns to Texas Stars
February 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned forward Jason Dickinson to the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Dickinson, 22, has appeared in 13 games with Dallas this season registering 12 shots and ten penalty minutes. In 33 games played with Texas this season, he has produced 22 points (16-6=22) and his 16 goals are second on the team.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Georgetown, Ont. was originally selected by Dallas in the first round (29th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and currently playing their ninth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the team's 10th anniversary season in 2018-19 are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
