Diana Matheson Named to National Team Roster

January 31, 2017 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - Seattle Reign FC News Release





SEATTLE - Canadian women's national team (CANWNT) head coach John Herdman announced today the roster for the team's upcoming friendlies against Mexico, including the Bronze Medal Celebration Match on February 4th and and a closed-door match on February 7th. Seattle Reign FC's Diana Matheson is among the 26 players selected.

Matheson returns to the roster after being named to the team for the 2016 Rio Olympics. The midfielder is coming off a 2016 NWSL season with the Washington Spirit in which she appeared in 12 matches, starting nine, and tallied four goals.

The Bronze Medal Celebration match will be the first time the CANWNT will play at home since capturing back-to-back bronze medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics. It will also feature retiring players Melissa Tancredi, Rhian Wilkinson, and Marie-Eve Nault.

Canada Soccer Women's National Team February Camp Roster (in alphabetical order):

Lindsay Agnew, age 21, from Kingston, ON/ Washington Spirit (NWSL)

Janine Beckie, age 22, from Highlands Ranch, CO/ Houston Dash (NWSL)

Josée Bélanger, age 30, from Coaticook, QC/ UQAM

Gabrielle Carle, age 18, from Lévis, QC/ CS Lévis-Est & Québec Soccer REX

Ashley Cathro, age 16, from Victoria, BC/Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite BC Soccer Rex

Allysha Chapman, age 28, from Courtice, ON/ Boston Breakers (NWSL)

Sabrina D'Angelo, age 23, from Welland, ON/ North Carolina Courage (NWSL)

Jessie Fleming, age 18, from London, ON/ UCLA (NCAA)

Jordyn Huitema, age 15, from Chilliwack, BC/ Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite BC Soccer REX

Stephanie Labbé, age 30, from Edmonton, AB/ Washington Spirit (NWSL)

Alex Lamontagne, age 20, from Whitby, ON/ Durham United FC (League1 Ontario)

Marie Levasseur, age 19, from Stoneham, QC/ University of Memphis (NCAA)

Diana Matheson, age 32, from Oakville, ON/ Seattle Reign (NWSL)

Marie-î=88ve Nault, age 34, from Trois-Rivières, QC

Nichelle Prince, age 21, from Ajax, ON/ Houston Dash (NWSL)

Deanne Rose, age 17, from Alliston, ON/ Scarborough GS United (League1 Ontario)

Rebecca Quinn, age 21, from Toronto, ON/ Duke University (NCAA)

Sophie Schmidt, age 28, from Abbottsford, BC/ FFC Frankfurt (Bundesliga)

Desiree Scott, age 29, from Winnipeg, MB/ FC Kansas City (NWSL)

Kailen Sheridan, age 21, from Whitby, ON/ Sky Blue FC (NWSL)

Christine Sinclair, age 33, from Burnaby, BC/ Portland Thorns FC (NWSL)

Sarah Stratigakis, age 17, from Woodbridge, ON/ Aurora United FC (League1 Ontario)

Melissa Tancredi, age 34, from Ancaster, ON

Hannah Taylor, age 17, from Edmonds, WA/ Eastside FC

Rhian Wilkinson, age 34, from Baie d'Urfé, QC

Shelina Zadorsky, age 23, from London, ON/ Washington Spirit (NWSL)

About Seattle Reign FC:

Seattle Reign FC is one of

ten teams in the National Women's Soccer League. The NWSL is the premier

women's professional soccer league in North America, featuring many of the top

players from the United States, Canada and around the world. Seattle Reign FC

train and host home matches at Memorial Stadium, located in the shadow of the

Space Needle on the Seattle Center campus. For more information on the club

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.