Diana Matheson Named Canadian Subsidized Player for 2017
January 25, 2017 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - Seattle Reign FC News Release
SEATTLE - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today
the official list of Canada Soccer's Women's National Team subsidized players
for the 2017 season, which features midfielder Diana Matheson. Matheson is
among 10 total Canadians to be allotted, and her fifth consecutive season as a
subsidized player.
Reign FC acquired Matheson earlier this week via trade with
the Washington Spirit. During her time with the Spirit, Matheson played in 67
games, scoring 23 goals and tallying 12 assists.
Matheson has 191 caps with the Canadian Women's National Team,
making the roster for four World Cups and three Olympic games. The midfielder
has scored 17 goals and provided 20 assists for the CANWNT.
Canada's 2017 schedule begins February 4th with
an international friendly against Mexico. The match will be at BC Place Stadium
in Vancouver, BC.
Seattle Reign FC season tickets for 2017 are now available.
To purchase tickets, visit rsion_A
or call the Reign FC
ticket office at (855) REIGN-FC.
About Seattle Reign FC:
Seattle Reign FC is one of
ten teams in the National Women's Soccer League. The NWSL is the premier
women's professional soccer league in North America, featuring many of the top
players from the United States, Canada and around the world. Seattle Reign FC
train and host home matches at Memorial Stadium, located in the shadow of the
Space Needle on the Seattle Center campus.
