Diana Matheson Named Canadian Subsidized Player for 2017

SEATTLE - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today

the official list of Canada Soccer's Women's National Team subsidized players

for the 2017 season, which features midfielder Diana Matheson. Matheson is

among 10 total Canadians to be allotted, and her fifth consecutive season as a

subsidized player.

Reign FC acquired Matheson earlier this week via trade with

the Washington Spirit. During her time with the Spirit, Matheson played in 67

games, scoring 23 goals and tallying 12 assists.

Matheson has 191 caps with the Canadian Women's National Team,

making the roster for four World Cups and three Olympic games. The midfielder

has scored 17 goals and provided 20 assists for the CANWNT.

Canada's 2017 schedule begins February 4th with

an international friendly against Mexico. The match will be at BC Place Stadium

in Vancouver, BC.

Seattle Reign FC season tickets for 2017 are now available.

To purchase tickets, visit rsion_A

or call the Reign FC

ticket office at (855) REIGN-FC.

