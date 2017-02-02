Di Salvo Returns to the RiverKings

February 2, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Mississippi RiverKings News Release





SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Mississippi RiverKings Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Derek Landmesser announced today that goalie Peter Di Salvo has been returned from ECHL Allen. The goalie was orginally called up to ECHL Wichita on December 30 and then was added to the ECHL Allen roster on January 19.

Di Salvo, 26, played in eight games total for both squads where he posted a 1-2-0 record and 90.4 save percentage. Prior to his call-up, the 5-foot-11, 190 pound netminder appeared in nine games for the RiverKings and earned a 2.77 goals against average with 221 saves and 90.2 save percentage. The Oakville, Ontario native has played three seasons for the RiverKings and holds several RiverKings SPHL-era season records as a goalie including: most wins (19), highest save percentage (92.1), and goals against average (2.36).

To make room for Di Salvo, the RiverKings waived goaltender Andy DiCristofaro. DiCristofaro, 26, saw action for the RiverKings in two games this season.

RiverKings announce the return of goalie Peter Di Salvo after his call-up to the ECHL where he split time between Wichita and Allen. © Kori LaVire

The RiverKings return to the ice on February 3 and 4 for a weekend series in Peoria against the Rivermen. Catch all of the action at 7:05 p.m. on both nights at Old Style Bar-B-Q, the official away game watch party headquarters of the RiverKings. For more information, visit RiverKings.com. The RiverKings return to the Landers Center on Tuesday, February 7, at 7:30 p.m.

