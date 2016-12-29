Di Salvo Moves up to ECHL Wichita

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -- Mississippi RiverKings Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Derek Landmesser announced today that goal Peter Di Salvo has been called up to the ECHL Wichita Thunder.

Di Salvo, 26, joined the RiverKings in 2014 and has played in 65 games in his career with the team. His 1695 saves in that time place him second for the RiverKings in the SPHL era. The 6-foot, 195-pound goalie has seven wins with 2.76 goals allowed average with the RiverKings this season.

Peter Di Salvo is the first goalie to be called up for the RIverKings this season. © Kori LaVire

The RiverKings return home Saturday January 6 agasint the Peoria Rivermen at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, call the RiverKings front office at 662-342-1755 or visit riverkings.com.

