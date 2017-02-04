Di Salvo Earns Victory in RiverKings Return

PEORIA, Ill. -- Peter Di Salvo earned the victory in his first game back and Matt Harrington had two points as the Mississippi RiverKings (21-13-2) knocked off the Peoria Rivermen (18-7-7) 4-2 on Saturday night in Peoria.

After a scoreless first period, the RiverKings struck for a pair in the second. Dillon Fox ripped a wrist shot over Rivermen goaltender Tyler Green to give the RiverKings the 1-0 lead 9:32 into the middle frame. Four minutes later, Tyler Barr threw the puck on net from the blueline that slipped past Green to give the visiting RiverKings a 2-0 advantage.

The Rivermen got on the board early in the first. Brandon Greenside threw a shot on net and Mike Colantone lifted the rebound over goaltender Peter Di Salvo to cut the RiverKings lead to 2-1.

With under four minutes to go, the RiverKings regained their two-goal edge. After Matt Harrington's initial shot was stopped, Mike Moran collected the rebound and slid it past a diving Green to put the RiverKings ahead 3-1.

With the net empty and Joe Sova in the box for the RiverKings, Peoria chipped away. Justin Hoomaian collected a rebound and slid it past Di Salvo to bring Peoria within one. The Rivermen then pulled Green again for the extra attacker, but Harrington tallied the insurance marker and the RiverKings held on to win the second game of the weekend series 4-2.

Peter Di Salvo (7-2-0) earned the victory after stopping 30 of 32 shots against. Tyler Green (10-2-3) took the loss, making 36 of 39 saves.

The RiverKings were held scoreless on four power play opportunities, while Peoria scored once on five chances with the man advantage.

The RiverKings return to the Landers Center on Tuesday night as they take on the Macon Mayhem at 7:30 p.m. For ticket information, call 662-342-1755 or visit RiverKings.com.

