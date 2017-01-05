Devon Toews Named to AHL All-Star Classic

January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers News Release





BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (Janua ry 5, 2017 ) - The American Hockey League announced today defenseman Devon Toews has been selected to represent the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross, which will be held Jan. 29-30 at the PPL Center in Allentown, Penn.

In his first professional season, Toews leads the Sound Tigers with 18 assists and ranks second on the club with 22 points in 32 games. The 22-year-old is also tied for third among all AHL rookies in helpers and tied for eighth among league defensemen in points. He recorded his first career goal and multi-point game (one goal, one assist) on November 4th against the Hartford Wolf Pack, and notched a career-high four assists on November 29th against the Albany Devils.

A native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, Toews spent each of the last three seasons at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn., where he played all three seasons with fellow Sound Tiger Travis St. Denis and one season alongside teammates Connor and Kellen Jones. Toews helped the Bobcats reach the 2016 Frozen Four Championship game after logging a career-best seven goals, 23 assists and 30 points in 40 regular-season contests.

Prior to his time at Quinnipiac, Toews played two seasons with the Surrey Eagles of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) from 2011-13. He contributed to Surrey's 2012 BCHL Championship with nine assists in 17 playoff games and was selected to the BCHL All-Rookie team in 2011-12. In addition, Toews was named the league's best defenseman during the 2012-13 campaign.

The 6'1, 180-pound blue liner was selected by the New York Islanders in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The 2017 AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Giant Food Stores and Velaspan on Jan. 29 (7:30 p.m. ET) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events.

In the 2017 AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 30 (7 p.m. ET), the four teams will participate in a round-robin tournament featuring six games of 10 minutes each, played entirely at 3-on-3. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship, a six-minute game also played at 3-on-3.

Starting at just $26 each, single-event tickets are now on sale for the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross, featuring the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Giant Food Stores and Velaspan and the AHL All-Star Challenge . To purchase event tickets, please visit phantomshockey.com, call 610-347-TIXX or visit the PPL Center box office. The 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross will be preceded by a Phan Fest on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a Tailgate Party beginning at 6 p.m. Both events will take place at the PPL Center and tickets for both the Phan Fest ($5) and Tailgate Party ($10) are also available now at phantomshockey.com .

Military Appreciation Night: The Sound Tigers will honor the heroes of the United States military, both past and present, on Saturday, January 14 at 7 p.m. with Military Appreciation Night presented by the Better Business Bureau. The first 1,500 fans will receive a camouflage bomber hat and the Sound Tigers will wear special edition uniforms during the game, which will be auctioned off to the public. In addition, all active duty personnel and veterans can receive a free ticket to the contest at the Webster Bank Arena Click It or Ticket Box Office by showing a valid I.D.

---soundtigers.com---

American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2017

