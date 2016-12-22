Devils Unload Seven Goals in Final Game Before Break
December 22, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Albany Devils News Release
ALBANY, NY - The Albany Devils gifted the Times Union Center crowd a seven-goal performance ahead of the holiday break, defeating the Binghamton Senators, 7-1, Wednesday. Albany set a season-high for goals in a game, producing the most since Feb. 27, 2015 in a 7-6 win at Syracuse.
Against the Senators, the Devils received goals from six different players. Blake Coleman had two goals and an assist and Jan Mandat had a goal and two assists. Brian Gibbons registered a goal and an helper and John Quenneville registered a pair of assists. Kevin Rooney, Rod Pelley and Petr Straka also scored.
Between the pipes, Ken Appleby posted his sixth victory of the season. He made 18 of 19 saves.
The Senators led briefly, opening the scoring when Jack Rodewald scored at 11:29 of the first period.
Binghamton's lead lasted all of three and a half minutes as Rooney and Pelley at 14:56 at 18:40, respectively. Pelley's tally stood as the game winner.
The Devils built on their first period lead with two more goals in the second period. Straka added his second goal of the season and Gibbons scored on a power-play for his seventh at 7:35 and 13:52, respectively.
It was more of the same in the third period for the Devils as they potted three more goals. Coleman scored twice at 5:13 and at 9:07, leading him to his first career three-point performance. Mandat was responsible for the Devils' other goal during the period thanks to a stellar pass from Gibbons at 13:52.
The Devils resume play on Dec. 26 against the Providence Bruins at Times Union Center. Puck drop is at 7 pm.
