Devils' Third Period Push Comes up Short
December 26, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Albany Devils News Release
DEVILS' THIRD PERIOD PUSH COMES UP SHORT Providence Bruins 4, Albany Devils 2
ALBANY, NY -- Max Novak and Brian Gibbons both scored, but the Albany Devils suffered a 4-2 loss against the Providence Bruins Monday at Times Union Center. The loss came during the teams' first game back from the Holiday Break and the Devils move to 16-13-0-1, while the Bruins improve to 16-7-4-3.
Novak opened the scoring at 1:09 of the second with the Devils' third shorthanded goal of the season. Kevin Rooney made his way into the offensive zone, forced a turnover and found an open Novak in front for his third tally.
Justin Hickman put the Bruins on the board at 4:46 of the second period and Jake DeBrusk followed with a power-play goal at 11:42.
Gibbons tied the game with a wrister past Bruins' goaltender Zane McIntyre at 3:48 of the third period. However, later in the period Tommy Cross scored the decisive goal for the Bruins at 11:02.
Colby Cave added an empty-net goal at 19:03 for good measure.
In between the pipes, Ken Appleby made 29 saves and McIntyre turned aside 24 shots to stay perfect at 9-0-0-0.
The Devils return to Times Union Center for a 7 pm puck drop Friday against the Toronto Marlies.
