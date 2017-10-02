Devils Rebound for 3-1 Win over Penguins in Preseason Finale

News Release

BINGHAMTON, NY - Tim Erixon helped on every goal for the Binghamton Devils on Sunday night as they defeated the visiting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 3-1, in the preseason finale at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Binghamton took the lead on the power play as Nathan Bastian notched his second goal of the preseason to put the Devils up 1-0. Brandon Gignac fired a shot from the point that was deflected by Bastian through goaltender Tristian Jarry at 12:44 of the opening frame. Assist on Bastian's goal were credited to Gignac and Erixon.

The Penguins responded on a power play of their own as Jean-Sebastian Dea followed up on the rebound and beat Devils' netminder Mackenzie Blackwood for the game-tying goal early in the middle period. The goal came at 4:32 of the second with helpers from Cody Wydo and Daniel Sprong.

Less than five minutes later, Blake Pietila put the Devils in front for good on a give-and-go play in front of the net. Pietila hit Blake Speers with a pass at the top of the circle and Speers returned the favor for Pietila who tapped the puck into the net on the backhand by the left leg pad of Jarry 9:25 into the second period. Speers and Erixon picked up the assists on the eventual game-winning goal.

Chris Calnan sealed the victory for the Devils at 13:16 fo the third period with a wrist shot from the right wing circle that beat Jarry on the blocker side for a 3-1 lead with assists from Erixon and Brandon Baddock.

Blackwood stopped 25 of 26 shots in the win while Jarry denied 26 of 29 in the loss.

The Binghamton Devils host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in the home opener, this Saturday at 7:05 p.m. inside Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena. Less than 800 tickets remain and are available now for just $15 at all Ticketmaster outlets, the Devils' front office, Arena box office, and by calling 607-733-7367.

For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit http://www.binghamtondevils.com/ or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtondevils.com. Follow the Devils all year long on Facebook (/bingdevils), Twitter (@BingDevils), Instagram (@bingdevils), Snapchat (@bingdevils), and the team's Youtube channel (/BingDevils).

