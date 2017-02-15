Devils Outplay Crunch, 6-1
February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
ALBANY, N.Y. - The Albany Devils built up a six-goal lead before the Syracuse Crunch got on the board in a 6-1 loss at the Times Union Center tonight.
Adam Comrie netted the lone marker for the Crunch early in the third period as the team took their third loss to the Devils this season. The Crunch now sit at 25-16-4-5 on the season and 2-2-1-0 in the eight-game season series.
Adam Wilcox turned aside 23-of-29 shots for the Crunch before being relieved by Kristers Gudlevskis to start the third period. Gudlevskis stopped all six shots he faced. Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves in net for the Devils. Syracuse could not convert on seven power play opportunities, while Albany went 3-for-8 on the man-advantage.
The Devils carried a two-goal lead over the Crunch after the first period. At 15:22, Ryan Kujawinski backhanded a shot towards the goal from a sharp angle on the left wing. Kevin Rooney got a stick on it and deflected it between Wilcox and the post. Andrew MacWilliam earned a point on the opening tally. Three minutes later, Ben Sexton redirected John Quenneville's shot from the slot while on the power play. Brian Gibbons recorded the secondary assist.
Albany added four more during the second period. Halfway through the stanza, Blake Coleman received a pass from Reece Scarlett and crashed the net on the right wing side before backhanding a feed for Gibbons to net from the slot during 4-on-4 play. After a quick series of passes from MacWilliam at the blue line to Max Novak down low, Coleman one-timed a shot from the slot to make it 4-0 at the 14:26 mark.
With 3:42 remaining in the middle frame, Quenneville scored from the left circle on the power play before Vojtech Mozik added another marker on the man-advantage three minutes later.
Comrie ruined any hopes of a shutout at the 4:34 mark of the third period. Jeremy Morin chipped the puck out of the corner for Comrie to send home from the left circle. The Crunch were unable to build on the tally and fell to the Devils.
The Crunch travel to St. John's to take on the IceCaps at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Syracuse Crunch single game and ticket packages for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.
Crunchables: Cory Conacher had a nine-game point streak snapped tonight.
