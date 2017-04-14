Devils Fall to Amerks

News Release

ROCHESTER, NY - The Albany Devils fell 5-4 to the Rochester Americans Friday at Blue Cross Arena. The Devils move to a 38-32-2-3 record and the Amerks improve to a 32-40-0-3 record.

Carter Camper got the Devils on the board first at 13:10 of the first frame with a backhanded shot fed by Joe Blandisi. Steven Santini earned the secondary assist on the play.

Casey Nelson tied the game at 18:55 off a tipped shot. Brendan Guhle and Tim Kennedy got the assists on the tally.

Blandisi was able to regain the lead at 4:23 of the second period when he netted his eighth goal of the season. Nick Lappin and Camper were credited the two assists on the goal.

Alexander Nylander answered with a 5-on-3 goal at 14:06 to tie the game at two. Derek Grant and Evan Rodrigues earned the assists.

Jan Mandat gave the Devils their third lead of the night at 17:14 of the second frame after his shot from the far side circle slipped past Amerks netminder Linus Ullmark. The tally marked Mandat's sixth of season and was assisted by Vojtech Mozik and Luke Gazdic.

Grant netted a power play goal to tie the game at three with just 15 seconds remaining in the second period. Justin Bailey and Rodrigues earned the assists.

Bailey then gave the Amerks their first lead of the night making it a 4-3 game 43 seconds into the third frame. Hudson Fasching netted the Amerks fifth goal of the night on a 3-on-1 rush at 4:41 to give them a 5-3 lead.

Lappin scored an extra attacker goal with 37 seconds remaining in regulation to make the final score 5-4. Austin Cangelosi and Yohann Auvitu earned the assists.

Both teams travel back to Albany to face off again Saturday at 5 pm at Times Union Center to end the regular season.

