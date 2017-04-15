April 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Albany Devils
News Release
ALBANY, NY - The Albany Devils defeated the Rochester Americans 3-0 in their last regular season game at Times Union Center. Mackenzie Blackwood notched his third shutout of the season with 17 saves for his fourth win in his last five games. The Devils head into the Calder Cup playoffs with a final record of 39-32-2-3. The Amerks finish with a 32-41-0-3 record.
*Box Score
Brian Gibbons opened the game's scoring at 6:56 of the first period. Gibbons sent a pass towards the front of the net which deflected off of a Rochester defender and in for his 16th goal of the season. The play was assisted by Blake Coleman.
Vojtech Mozik furthered the Devils' lead to 2-0 at 4:18 of the second period. Nick Lappin picked up the primary assist and Coleman registered his second assist of the game with the secondary helper.
Coleman scored a shorthanded empty net goal with 3:31 remaining in the third period to give the Devils their 3-0 victory. The tally was his 39th point of the season, putting him at second overall in team points.
Linus Ullmark made 31 saves on 33 shots for the Amerks.
- devils -
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2017
- B-Sens Drop Finale 4-1 in Front of 4,896 - Binghamton Senators
- IceHogs Announce 2016-17 Team Awards - Rockford IceHogs
- Phantoms Unveil Calder Cup Playoffs First Round Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- RECAP | RECAP | IceCaps Clinch Playoff Spot in 4-1 Win over Marlies - St. John's IceCaps
- Admirals Drop Regular Season Finale - Milwaukee Admirals
- P-Bruins Announce First Round Schedule - Providence Bruins
- Penguins to Start Playoffs with Providence on Friday. - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- P-Bruins Fall to Hershey in Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- Devils Blank Amerks to Close out Regular Season - Albany Devils
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2016-17 Team Awards - Syracuse Crunch
- Finale Features Fan Appreciation Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Season Finale Tonight with Craft Beer and Spider-Man at 6 - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Close 2016-17 Regular Season - Ontario Reign
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Recall Milano, Forsberg From - Cleveland Monsters
- Purcell and Amadio Dazzle, Reign Fall in Shootout to Gulls - Ontario Reign
- Admirals Sink Hogs in Final Road Matchup - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Down Reign in 4-3 Shootout Win of Final Regular Season Road - San Diego Gulls
- Reinhart Scores in Condors 2-1 Loss to Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Griffins' 3-2 OT Win Prolongs Division Suspense - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Edge Devils for 5-4 Win in Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Stars Blank Rampage 1-0 - San Antonio Rampage
- Comets Stay Alive in Playoff Hunt with Win - Utica Comets