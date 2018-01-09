Detroit Tigers to Host Charity Softball Game Between Wounded Warrior

News Release

Lakeland, FL - The Detroit Tigers will host three events at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on Saturday, January 27 beginning at 10:00 a.m. The events are free and open to the public. Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium is located at 2301 Lakeland Hills Blvd. Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium was recently named the 2017 Best Minor League Baseball High-A Ballpark by Ballpark Digest.

The day culminates with a charity softball game between the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) and the Publix Super Markets Softball Team. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. and is presented by the Detroit Tigers Foundation of Florida, Publix Super Markets and the City of Lakeland. The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team is a charitable organization whose mission is to inspire and educate others while enhancing the health and welfare of wounded warrior amputees. This organization is a perfect example of how a positive attitude, commitment, dedication and perseverance allow these warriors to overcome any obstacle. The WWAST is comprised of athletic amputee veterans and active duty servicemen and women who travel the country playing abled-bodied teams in competitive, celebrity and exhibition softball games. The WWAST is partnered with USA Softball. USA Softball is the National Governing Body (NGB) of Softball in the United States and a member of the United States Olympic Committee. Funds raised during the game will benefit the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team.

The fun-filled day kicks off with the annual Detroit Tigers Fantasy Camp game at 10:00 a.m. After spending the week training alongside Tigers greats, the campers will have the opportunity to showcase their talent and passion for the game on the field. This year features the 50th anniversary of the 1968 World Series Champions. Participants scheduled to appear include: Willie Horton, Mickey Lolich, John Hiller, Jon Warden, Jim Price and more as well as special guest Hall of Famer Al Kaline.

The Detroit Tigers will also be hosting an open house at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to view hospitality and seating areas inside the ballpark. The stadium box office will be open for fans to purchase 2018 Spring Training tickets and the D Shop will be open for fans to purchase merchandise and souvenirs.

About Publix Super Markets

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 190,000 employees, with 2016 sales of $34 billion. Currently Publix has 1,167 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For in America for 20 consecutive years. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company's website, corporate.publix.com .

About Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team:

The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team (WWAST) is a standalone 501(c)(3) public charity whose mission is to inspire and educate others while enhancing the health and welfare of wounded warrior amputees. The Team was created in March 2011, and travels the country playing able-bodied softball teams. The WWAST is not affiliated with other charities having the

words "Wounded Warrior" in their name (e.g. Wounded Warrior Project, etc.). Since its inception over 85% of their donations have supported programs helping Wounded Warrior Amputees, amputee children, and supporting medical research. You can find more information about the WWAST at www.thewwast.org .

