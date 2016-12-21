Detroit Recalls Coreau, Griffins Bring up Heeter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have recalled goaltender Jared Coreau from the Grand Rapids Griffins while the Griffins have summoned goaltender Cal Heeter from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

In his fourth professional season, the 25-year-old Coreau ranks among the AHL's leaders with 11 wins (T3rd), a 2.18 goals against average (T10th) and a 0.924 save percentage (T9th). Coreau has won three of his last four outings, allowing a single goal in each of those victories.

The 6-foot-6 netminder has played one game this season with Detroit, debuting Dec. 3 at the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins and making 32 saves in a 5-3 loss, as he became the 158th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL.

A native of Perth, Ontario, Coreau continues to climb up the Griffins goaltending record book with 56 wins (4th), 10 shutouts (T3rd), 94 games played (6th), 5437:37 minutes (5th), 2,549 saves (4th), and a career 2.39 GAA (7th). Coreau has appeared in four Calder Cup Playoff contests, showing a 2-2 record with a 2.21 GAA.

The Northern Michigan University product has also played parts of two seasons for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye (2013-15), showing a 6-16-6 record and a 3.75 GAA.

Heeter, 28, ties for sixth in the ECHL in wins, showing a 10-1 record as the Walleye post the league's best record at 21-4-0-0 (0.840). The 6-foot-4 goaltender posts a 3.03 GAA and a 0.898 save percentage.

A first-year Griffin, Heeter has won each of his two starts with the team this season while recording a 2.95 GAA and a 0.920 save percentage.

Heeter is in his first season back in North America after spending the latter half of the 2014-15 season with Zagreb Medvescak (KHL) and then splitting the 2015-16 campaign between Medvescak and Hamburg (DEL). In 28 games in the KHL, Heeter showed a 9-11-4 record and a 2.76 GAA. Closing last season with Hamburg, Heeter was 11-8 with a 3.00 GAA and a 0.900 save percentage.

He has played in 79 career AHL games since 2012-13, including 76 with Adirondack, and shows a 30-41-6 record to go along with a 2.78 GAA and four shutouts.

The native of St. Louis played four seasons at Ohio State University (2008-12) and also won a bronze medal with Team USA at the 2013 IIHF World Championships.

The Red Wings travel to Florida to play the Panthers on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Griffins have points in 11 of their last 12 games (8-1-1-2) and will host the Central Division-leading Milwaukee Admirals tonight at 7 p.m.

