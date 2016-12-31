Detroit Reassigns Nastasiuk to Toledo

December 31, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have reassigned forward Zach Nastasiuk from the Grand Rapids Griffins to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

In his second professional season, Nastasiuk, 21, has skated in four games with the Griffins this year and contributed one assist. Appearing in 42 career regular season AHL games since debuting with Grand Rapids in the latter stages of the 2014 campaign, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound winger has banked nine points (3-6 - 9) and four penalty minutes, while tacking on one assist in 11 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

In 10 games with the Walleye this year, Nastasiuk has recorded five points (2-3 - 5) and a plus-one rating as Toledo posts a league-best 23-5-0-1 (0.810) record. He shows 25 points (12-13 - 25), a plus-11 rating and 10 PIM in 35 career games in Toledo.

Detroit's second choice (48th overall) in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, Nastasiuk amassed 187 points (89-98 - 187) in four seasons with Owen Sound (OHL) and served as a two-time captain prior to turning professional.

The Barrie, Ontario, native helped his country win the gold medal at the 2013 18U World Junior Championship, scoring four points (2-2 - 4) in seven games.

The Central Division-leading Griffins host the Rockford IceHogs tonight at 6 p.m. in their 20th annual New Year's Eve game.

