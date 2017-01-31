Detroit Assigns Drew Miller to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday assigned forward Drew Miller to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Miller, 32, has skated in 35 games with the Red Wings this season, totaling six points (5-1 - 6) and 14 penalty minutes.

Playing 10 years in the NHL, Miller has logged 551 career regular season games between Anaheim, Tampa Bay and Detroit and recorded 121 points (62-59 - 121). He appeared in three playoff games with the Ducks in 2006-07, helping the team win the Stanley Cup. In total, he has played in 60 career Stanley Cup Playoff games and scored 13 points (6-7 - 13).

The 6-foot-2, 183-pound winger has skated in 484 games with the Red Wings since 2009-10 and contributed 106 points (56-50 - 106). In 44 postseason contests in Detroit, Miller has 10 points (4-6 - 10).

Anaheim's sixth choice (186th overall) in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Miller last played in the AHL in 2008-09 with the Iowa Chops. In parts of three AHL seasons (2006-09) between Portland and Iowa, Miller played in 163 games and accounted for 110 points (55-55 - 110).

Miller played in 23 games with the Braehead Clan in the EIHL during the 2012-13 season and scored 30 points (15-15 - 30).

Drew can become the fourth Miller cousin to skate with the Griffins, joining Kelly (1999-00), Kevin (1999-00, 2003-04) and Kip (2000-02, 2004-05, 2006-07).

Prior to turning professional, the Dover, N.J., native played three seasons at Michigan State University (2003-06) where he notched 86 points (39-47 - 86) in 125 games.

The Western Conference-leading Griffins travel to Chicago to play the Wolves on Friday at 8 p.m.

