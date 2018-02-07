Desrosiers Returns to Idaho

February 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday rookie goaltender Phil Desrosiers has been reassigned to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.

Desrosiers, 22, is 17-6-2 with Idaho this season with a 2.74 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound netminder made his AHL season debut and stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 5-1 win over the San Antonio Rampage last Saturday.

Desrosiers (deh-ROH-see-ay) was a second-round pick of Dallas in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and currently playing their ninth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2017-18 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.