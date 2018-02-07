Desrosiers Returns to Idaho
February 7, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday rookie goaltender Phil Desrosiers has been reassigned to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Idaho Steelheads.
Desrosiers, 22, is 17-6-2 with Idaho this season with a 2.74 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound netminder made his AHL season debut and stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 5-1 win over the San Antonio Rampage last Saturday.
Desrosiers (deh-ROH-see-ay) was a second-round pick of Dallas in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and currently playing their ninth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2017-18 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
