Desrosiers Earns First Career Shutout

SAN ANTONIO - For the second straight game it was Denis Gurianov providing the game-winner and Phil Desrosiers handled the rest as the Texas Stars shut out the San Antonio Rampage by a 1-0 final on Friday night in front of 10,643 fans in attendance at AT&T Center.

Making his first AHL appearance since Nov. 16, Desrosiers stopped all 29 shots he faced to earn his first career shutout. Gurianov's game-winner was his 12th of the season, and the win was the 600th in the head coaching career of Derek Laxdal. It was the Stars' ninth victory over San Antonio in 13 meetings this season and the 10th game to be decided by one goal.

The Stars (34-36-1-4) close out their eighth AHL season Saturday against the Rampage (26-42-5-2) at 7 p.m. CST at H-E-B Center. Only single tickets remain for the team's 2016-17 regular-season finale.

It took 52 minutes of play before Gurianov broke the scoreless tie 12:44 into the third period. Remi Elie's neutral zone pass sprung the rookie forward through the right circle, and Gurianov wrapped the puck around San Antonio's Spencer Martin in the game's only offense.

Martin finished with 19 saves in the losing effort, and Desrosiers carried the bulk of his workload in the third period as Texas was outshot 13-5. The Stars' rookie goaltender returned to the AHL earlier this week after splitting the season between the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and Norfolk Admirals.

Texas was 0-for-3 on the power play. San Antonio was 0-for-2.

Three Stars:

Denis Gurianov (TEX) Phil Desrosiers (TEX) Spencer Martin (SA)

