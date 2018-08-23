Despite Free Passes, Ports Fall 3-2

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports accepted 10 total walks on Wednesday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Stockton, however, mustered just three hits and saw most of those free passes fall by the wayside in a 3-2 loss to the Modesto Nuts. With the win, Modesto moves one game back of Stockton and Visalia for first place in the second half standings in the North Division.

Ports starter Evan Manarino issued two walks in the top of the first inning with set up Anthony Jimenez for a two-out RBI single that gave the Nuts an early 1-0 lead. Two innings later, Evan White homered off Manarino to make it 2-0. For White, it marked his second home run in as many games.

Manarino would not factor into the decision, going six innings and allowing two runs on six hits while striking out three and walking three.

Nuts starter Nick Wells worked around two walks in the first, a walk and a single in the second and two walks in the third before setting the side down in order in the fourth.

Wells would work into the fifth and see the Ports load the bases on a walk, hit batter and a Luke Persico bunt-single. Viosergy Rosa came up with the sacks full and drew a bases-loaded walk that brought in a run and chased Wells from the contest. David Ellingson (1-0) took over and issued a bases-loaded walk to Edwin Diaz that tied the game at 2-2. Ellingson, though, would strike out Greg Deichmann, get Santiago Chavez to fly out to very shallow right field and strike out Brett Siddall to escape the inning without any further damage.

Wells would not factor into the decision as he went four-plus innings and allowed two runs on two hits while walking a career-high seven. Ellingson went on to pick up the win after working two scoreless frames.

Will Gilbert (4-4) took over for Manarino in the seventh and gave up an infield single to Louis Boyd with one out. Boyd would advance to second on a throwing error by third baseman Brallan Perez and score on a two-out RBI double by Jordan Cowan that vaulted the Nuts in front 3-2. It was the only run allowed by Gilbert in his two innings as he suffered the loss on the night. Jake Bray worked a scoreless ninth for Stockton.

After Jefferson Medina worked two perfect frames beginning in the seventh for Modesto, Jack Anderson (SV, 1) took over in the ninth and, after a leadoff single and a one-out walk, was working with two on and two out. Rosa came to the plate and would hit into a game-ending 4-6-3 double-play as Anderson notched his first save of the season.

The Ports and Nuts close out their three-game series on Thursday night at Banner Island Ballpark. Matt Milburn (7-5, 3.76 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by Modesto right-hander Darren McCaughan (6-9, 3.09 ERA). First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PDT.

