DeSousa Recalled from Indy

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today they have recalled forward Chris DeSousa from their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

DeSousa, 26, has notched a point per game with the Fuel since making his season debut in Indy on Feb. 10. The Ontario, Canada native tallied an assist in that evening's contest at Fort Wayne and Feb. 11 at Kalamazoo, before scoring his first ECHL goal of the season on Feb. 12 vs. Brampton. Overall, he has totaled 8g-12a-20pts in 25 career games with the Fuel from 2014-17.

DeSousa now returns to the IceHogs where he has posted 3g-1a-4pts and 44 penality minutes in 24 AHL contests with Rockford this season.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, Feb. 28 vs. Manitoba Moose at 7 p.m. The IceHogs host the Moose for the final matchup between the two teams in the 2016-17 season. Tuesday is a Winning Weekday and a WXRX Dollar Day.

