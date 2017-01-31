Desiree Scott Named to Canada National Team

January 31, 2017 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - FC Kansas City News Release





KANSAS CITY (Jan. 31, 2017) - Canada Soccer named the roster for their Women's National Team camp and friendlies against Mexico. The two matches in Vancouver will feature the Bronze Medal Celebration Match on February 4th at BC Place and a closed-door match on February 7th. Midfielder Desiree Scott was one of the 26 players chosen for to compete.

The Bronze Medal Celebration Match, which will be the first time Canada Soccer's Women's National Team will play at home since capturing its historic back-to-back bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Scott started every game for Canada at both the 2012 & 2016 Olympic Tournaments in addition to the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup. She has 118 appearances (84 starts) across her entire international career with Canada.

The roster for Canada Soccer's Women's National Team training camp, including the matches against Mexico, includes 19 of the 21 players who traveled to the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, and adds seven rising stars to Canada's line up.

Canada Soccer Women's National Team February Camp Roster (in alphabetical order):

Lindsay Agnew, age 21, from Kingston, ON/ Washington Spirit (NWSL)

Janine Beckie, age 22, from Highlands Ranch, CO/ Houston Dash (NWSL)

Josée Bélanger, age 30, from Coaticook, QC/ UQAM

Gabrielle Carle, age 18, from Lévis, QC/ CS Lévis-Est & Québec Soccer REX

Ashley Cathro, age 16, from Victoria, BC/Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite BC Soccer Rex

Allysha Chapman, age 28, from Courtice, ON/ Boston Breakers (NWSL)

Sabrina D'Angelo, age 23, from Welland, ON/ North Carolina Courage (NWSL)

Jessie Fleming, age 18, from London, ON/ UCLA (NCAA)

Jordyn Huitema, age 15, from Chilliwack, BC/ Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite BC Soccer REX

Stephanie Labbé, age 30, from Edmonton, AB/ Washington Spirit (NWSL)

Alex Lamontagne, age 20, from Whitby, ON/ Durham United FC (League1 Ontario)

Marie Levasseur, age 19, from Stoneham, QC/ University of Memphis (NCAA)

Diana Matheson, age 32, from Oakville, ON/ Seattle Reign (NWSL)

Marie-î=88ve Nault, age 34, from Trois-Rivières, QC

Nichelle Prince, age 21, from Ajax, ON/ Houston Dash (NWSL)

Deanne Rose, age 17, from Alliston, ON/ Scarborough GS United (League1 Ontario)

Rebecca Quinn, age 21, from Toronto, ON/ Duke University (NCAA)

Sophie Schmidt, age 28, from Abbotsford, BC/ FFC Frankfurt (Bundesliga)

Desiree Scott, age 29, from Winnipeg, MB/ FC Kansas City (NWSL)

Kailen Sheridan, age 21, from Whitby, ON/ Sky Blue FC (NWSL)

Christine Sinclair, age 33, from Burnaby, BC/ Portland Thorns FC (NWSL)

Sarah Stratigakis, age 17, from Woodbridge, ON/ Aurora United FC (League1 Ontario)

Melissa Tancredi, age 34, from Ancaster, ON

Hannah Taylor, age 17, from Edmonds, WA/ Eastside FC

Rhian Wilkinson, age 34, from Baie d'Urfé, QC

Shelina Zadorsky, age 23, from London, ON/ Washington Spirit (NWSL)

FC Kansas City is a founding member and proud two-time champion of the National Women's Soccer League. Fans can keep up-to-date on the most recent club news by following the Blues' official Twitter account (@FCKansasCity).

--FCKansasCity.com--

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.