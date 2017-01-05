Design 2017 Timber Rattlers BP Jerseys

January 5, 2017 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers need new batting practice jerseys for the 2017 season and they are looking for your help.

If you feel creative, head to the Timber Rattlers website for the entry form and template to design your ideal jersey.

Completed designs may be uploaded to graphics@timberrattlers.com or dropped off to the front office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The deadline for entries is 11:59pm CDT on Sunday, January 15.

The winner of the contest will receive an authentic 2017 Timber Rattlers batting practice jersey, four tickets to a 2017 Timber Rattlers home game of their choice, and an opportunity to take batting practice with the Timber Rattlers players at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Designs will be judged by members of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers front office and players and coaches from the 2016 Timber Rattlers team. Fans can follow the contest on the Timber Rattlers Facebook page. Designs will be posted there as the entries are submitted. The BP: Your Way winner will be announced on February 1.

Alex Laedtke of Madison was the winner of the first Wisconsin Timber Rattlers BP: Your Way in 2015.

The Timber Rattlers, the Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, will open their 23rd season with a road game against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Thursday, April 6. The 2017 home opener will be held on Saturday, April 8 at 4:05pm. Single game tickets for the 2017 season will go on sale Saturday, March 11 at 10:00 am.

The schedule for the 2017 season is available here. Fans may purchase full season, half season, seven-game, and ten-game packages for next season through the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium by calling (800) WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152; stopping at the Ticket Office; or online through timberrattlers.com.

