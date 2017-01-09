Descheneau Recalled to Bakersfield; Benik Sent to Norfolk

January 9, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA. - The Bakersfield Condors, American Hockey League affiliate of the Norfolk Admirals, announced the recall of forward Jaedon Descheneau on Monday.

Descheneau, #74, has 12 points in his last 11 games, including three game-winning goals in all three Admirals win this week.

In return, forward Joey Benik has been assigned to Norfolk. Benik, a rookie from St. Cloud State University, had five points in 21 games with the Condors thus far this season. The 24-year-old is expected to arrive in the Hampton Roads area tomorrow and accompany the team this weekend for their three games.

A jersey number for Benik will be announced shortly.

The team will hit the road Wednesday for a three game road trip over the extended weekend, beginning with Greenville on Friday and Saturday and concluding in Atlanta on Monday. You can catch all three games on ECHL.TV, as well as on 102.1 FM The Tide, the official radio station of the Norfolk Admirals.

Following the trip the team returns home for a five game home-stand against the Adirondack Thunder, Wheeling Nailers and Manchester Monarchs. Tickets for all games are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com and at the Norfolk Scope Arena box office.

Unused tickets from this past Saturday's snow game against Elmira can be exchanged at the Scope box office for any of the five remaining home games this month.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.