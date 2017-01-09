Descheneau Recalled to Bakersfield; Benik Sent to Norfolk
January 9, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA. - The Bakersfield Condors, American Hockey League affiliate of the Norfolk Admirals, announced the recall of forward Jaedon Descheneau on Monday.
Descheneau, #74, has 12 points in his last 11 games, including three game-winning goals in all three Admirals win this week.
In return, forward Joey Benik has been assigned to Norfolk. Benik, a rookie from St. Cloud State University, had five points in 21 games with the Condors thus far this season. The 24-year-old is expected to arrive in the Hampton Roads area tomorrow and accompany the team this weekend for their three games.
A jersey number for Benik will be announced shortly.
The team will hit the road Wednesday for a three game road trip over the extended weekend, beginning with Greenville on Friday and Saturday and concluding in Atlanta on Monday. You can catch all three games on ECHL.TV, as well as on 102.1 FM The Tide, the official radio station of the Norfolk Admirals.
Following the trip the team returns home for a five game home-stand against the Adirondack Thunder, Wheeling Nailers and Manchester Monarchs. Tickets for all games are on sale now on Ticketmaster.com and at the Norfolk Scope Arena box office.
Unused tickets from this past Saturday's snow game against Elmira can be exchanged at the Scope box office for any of the five remaining home games this month.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 9, 2017
- Stingrays Weekly Report - January 9 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Reading Royals (ECHL) Transaction: Lotz (G) Recalled to Tucson (AHL) - Reading Royals
- Jackals Add Forward Sam Povorozniouk - Elmira Jackals
- Komets Gain Five Points in Week 13 - Fort Wayne Komets
- Descheneau Recalled to Bakersfield; Benik Sent to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Reading Royals Weekly: Raconteur Royale Number - Reading Royals
- Monarchs Weekly Preview - Manchester Monarchs
- 2016-17 Cyclones Weekly: Week 13 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop Weekly: Week 13 - Indy Fuel
- ECHL this Week - January 9 - ECHL
- Komets Gain Five Points for Week 13; Oilers in Town Friday, Fuel Visit Sunday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Jackals Weekly - January 9, 2017 - Vol. 10, No. 14 - Elmira Jackals
- Oilers Head North After Completing First Half of Road Trip - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears Conclude Weekend with Loss to Eagles - Orlando Solar Bears
- Solar Bears Weekly Report: January 9, 2017 - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.