DeRenzo a Hero in Walk-Off Win

NEWPORT, R.I. - DomenicDeRenzo hit a pinch-hit walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 12thinning to lift the Newport Gulls over the Danbury Westerners, 7-6 on Mondaynight. Newport used a total of seven pitchers with Zach Lutner earning the win after pitching the final inningscoreless while striking out two batters.

Danbury took a 4-0 lead in the top of the third inning on anRBI fielder's choice and a two-run home run. The Westerners followed up thenext inning with an RBI single to go ahead, 5-0. But, Newport responded in thebottom half of the frame on KameronMisner's RBI groundout to score BruceSteel. Then J.C. Flowers scoredon a wild pitch to cut the Gulls' deficit to 5-2. In the fifth, Gabe Snyder and Ty Duvall crossed the plate to reduce the Westerners' advantage to5-4.

In the top of the eighth inning, Danbury struck again on a Giovanni Dingcong solo home run to takea 6-4 lead. During the bottom of the frame, the Gulls' offense would answeronce again. Misner, who lead Newport to a 5-2 win over Mystic with a walk-offgrand slam on Sunday, stepped up to the plate representing the tying run.Misner then proceeded to hit a game-tying two-run homer to tie the game, 6-6.

The score remained tied until the 12th inning,where a walk to Snyder, a Danbury error and Nick Derr's hit-by-pitch set the scene for DeRenzo to hit apinch-hit walk-off RBI single to score pinch-runner Drew Arciuolo.

For the Westerners, PeteHorn took the loss, throwing three innings, allowing one earned run on onehit. Newport outhit Danbury 11 - -9 in the game.

On Wednesday night, the Gulls (10-16) will host the PlymouthPilgrims (13-12) at 6:35 p.m. from Cardines Field.


