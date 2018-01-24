DEREK LEE ADDED TO LEGENDS GAME ROSTER

News Release

NORMAL, Illinois - The CornBelters announced the addition of Derek Lee to the 3rd Annual Legends Game lineup at The Corn Crib, presented by Illinois Corn Growers.

The 2018 edition of the Legends Game will be held on Saturday, August 4th. Gates and parking will open at 5:00 p.m. CT. The game will begin at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Lee, or "D-Lee," played a total of 15 seasons in Major League Baseball. A native of Sacramento, California, Derek was drafted in the first round (14th overall) of the 1993 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres and made his major league debut on April 28, 1997.

Derek was traded to the Florida Marlins in 1998, where he would spend the next five years of his career and was a member of the 2003 World Series Marlins championship team. He also earned his first Gold Glove during that same season.

In 2004, Lee was traded to the Cubs where he would post some of the most productive numbers of his career, including an average of .278, 32 home runs, and 98 RBIs in his first year.

The 2005 season was one of D-Lee's standout years. Halfway through the season he led the MLB in batting average (.376), RBIs (72), and was tied for the lead in home runs. He went on to be named an All-Star for the first time while winning a National League batting title and his second Gold Glove of his career. He also finished the year with a career-high 46 home runs.

Following the 2006 season, Lee was named to the U.S. roster for the 2006 World Baseball Classic and was the first Team USA player to hit a home run.

Derek went on to play five more seasons in Chicago. He was named an All-Star for the second time in his career in 2007 and also won his third Gold Glove. After posting two solid seasons in 2008 and 2009, which included a run to the National League central championship (2008), Lee hit his 300th career home run on June 9, 2010, against the Milwaukee Brewers, which would be his final season in Chicago.

Late in the 2010 season, Lee was traded to Atlanta where he would finish the year with the Braves, including postseason play. He played his final season in 2011 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

ABOUT THE FRONTIER LEAGUE: The Frontier League, based in Sauget, Illinois, is a professional, independent baseball organization located in the Midwestern United States consisting of 12 franchises in two divisions playing a 96-game regular season schedule. The league was formed in 1993, and is the oldest currently running independent league.

