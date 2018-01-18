Dennis Higgins Named Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year

News Release

The National Sports Media Association announced that the Voice of the Drillers, Dennis Higgins, has been named the 2017 Oklahoma Sportscaster of the Year. Higgins will be honored during the 59th annual NSMA Awards ceremony during the weekend of June 23-25 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

This is the first time that Higgins has won the award.

"It is a great honor," Higgins said of winning the award. "It was very unexpected, and I am very appreciative."

Past winners of the NSMA Oklahoma Sportscaster award include Tulsa's John Holcomb, Al Jerkens and Bruce Howard. Nationally, the NSMA has given the award to names such as Dan Patrick, Jim Nantz, and Joe Buck.

The upcoming season will be the ninth for Higgins as the Voice of the Drillers. Prior to joining the Drillers, he spent time in the major leagues as a member of the San Francisco Giants broadcast team, working alongside Jon Miller. He has also stints in Minor League Baseball with teams in Wichita, Fresno and Eugene, Oregon.

