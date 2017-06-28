Deluge of Giants Runs Sink Ports

News Release

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Giants buried the Stockton Ports with a bevy of runs for a second straight night on Tuesday at Municipal Stadium. Dillon Dobson hit two homers and drove in five runs as the Giants earned their third straight victory by a final of 11-5 and sent the Ports to their third straight loss.

San Jose got the scoring started quickly as Ryan Howard drew a walk to open the first inning and Dobson followed with a two-run homer to give the Giants a quick 2-0 lead.

The Ports cut the deficit in half in the second as Sandber Pimentel drew a leadoff walk and scored later in the inning on a two-out RBI single by Mikey White to make it 2-1. It would be the only run allowed by Giants starter Grant Watson (1-1), who picked up his first California League victory after going 5.2 innings and allowing seven hits while walking three and striking out five.

San Jose would go on to score the next nine runs in the contest beginning in the second. With one out, John Polonius reached on a fielding error committed by second baseman Nate Mondou . T.J. Bennett followed with a double to put runners at second and third and Jalen Miller provided a sac-fly to make it 3-1. Another error committed by Eli White on a dropped line drive led to another Giants run and put San Jose up 4-1.

In the third inning, Aramis Garcia hit a solo homer with one out off of Ports starter Angel Duno (6-4), his third of the series, to make it 5-1. The Giants added three more versus Duno in the fifth. With two aboard and nobody out, Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run double to right. Reynolds would score later in the inning on a sac-fly by Matt Pare to make it 8-1.

Duno would suffer the loss, going five innings and allowing eight runs (six earned) on seven hits while striking out six.

Armando Ruiz took over in the sixth and would issue back-to-back two-out walks, followed by a three-run homer to Dobson, his second of the night, to give the Giants a commanding 11-1 advantage. Ruiz allowed three runs on just the one hit while walking two in his lone inning of work.

Andrew Tomasovich and Nolan Blackwood each pitched a scoreless frame down the stretch for Stockton.

David Owen took over for Watson and pitched into the eighth for San Jose. With one out in the eighth the Ports saw five straight batters reach base. Skye Bolt, Seth Brown and Mondou all singled with Mondou driving in Bolt to make it 11-2. Mikey White came up next and reached on a fielding error committed by the shortstop Howard that allowed a second run to score. Eli White followed with an RBI single and Marcus Semien added a sac-fly to make it 11-5. Owen would be lifted with two outs in the frame for Michael Cederoth who came on and stranded two runners.

Owen allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits in two innings. Cedaroth would pitch around a leadoff walk in the ninth to close out the ballgame.

Semien went 2-for-4 with a single, double and an RBI in his fourth game on rehab with Stockton.

The Ports had a hit in every inning except for the ninth and outhit the Giants on the night 13-8.

Stockton and San Jose will play the third game of their four-game set on Wednesday night at Municipal Stadium. Chris Bassitt will pitched the first inning for the Ports on a Major League rehab assignment, followed by regularly scheduled starter Dalton Sawyer (0-1, 1.69 ERA). San Jose will counter with left-hander Matt Krook (3-6, 6.43 ERA). First pitch is set for 7 p.m. PDT.

