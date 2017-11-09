Delbridge, Hildebrandt Tabbed USL Award Finalists

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH - Harrison Delbridge and Mitch Hildebrandt have been selected as finalists for the USL Awards with the winners due to be announced during the USL Awards Week, beginning Mon., Nov. 20.

Delbridge is one of three vying for the Defender of the Year honor with Delbridge leading the league with 123 interceptions and a USL-best 208 duels won. On the offensive end, Delbridge totaled three goals and three assists, scoring against Saint Louis FC, Louisville City FC and New York Red Bulls II. A USL Team of the Week winner, Delbridge also put away a penalty kick in the win against Chicago Fire SC. He joins Paco Craig (Louisville City FC) and Sebastien Ibeagha (San Antonio FC) as finalists. Delbridge was voted to the USL first team this week and also collected the team's Defensive Player of the Year nod.

Hildebrandt, the defending USL Goalkeeper of the Year, is a finalist for the second straight year and is joined by Orlando City B's Earl Edwards Jr. and San Antonio FC's Diego Restrepo. Hildebrandt, also a USL Team of the Week selection, led all goalkeepers with 100 saves in the regular season while tacking on five saves in FCC's playoff game against Tampa Bay Rowdies. Totaling seven clean sheets this season, Hildebrandt logged 2,880 minutes over 32 games, stopping three penalties in the regular season and three in FCC's memorable U.S. Open Cup win against Fire SC.

