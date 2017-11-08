Delbridge Earns Second Consecutive USL First Team Accolade

FC Cincinnati

November 8, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - FC Cincinnati

News Release

DELBRIDGE EARNS SECOND CONSECUTIVE USL FIRST TEAM ACCOLADE

CINCINNATI, OH -- Harrison Delbridge was voted to the USL first-team for the second consecutive year and is one of four players to be recognized as two-time honoree, joining 2017 USL Golden Boot-winner Dane Kelly of Reno 1868 FC, Real Monarchs SLC's Chandler Hoffman and the Charlotte Independence's Enzo Martinez.

Delbridge, FCC's Defensive Player of the Year, started in 30 games and was the only player to start in all six U.S. Open Cup fixtures this year. A USL Team of the Week choice in 2017, Delbridge recorded three goals and three assists. Over 2,697 minutes played, Delbridge led the team with 137 clearances and 120 interceptions.

The 2017 USL All-League Teams are voted on by team management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market.

The finalists for the 2017 USL Awards will be announced on Thursday, preceding the 2017 USL Cup, which will air live on ESPNU, the WatchESPN app and be simulcast on SiriusXM on Monday, November 13 at 9 p.m. ET.

