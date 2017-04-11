Deklan Wynne Named to USL Team of the Week

News Release

Whitecaps FC 2 defender Deklan Wynne was honoured with a selection to the USL Team of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. The 22-year old scored his first professional goal in Saturday's 3-0 win in the 'Caps Langley home opener versus rival Seattle Sounders FC 2.

Composed finish from the Kiwi.#WFC2 #VWFC pic.twitter.com/FuF4pbQfal - Whitecaps FC 2 (@wfc2) April 8, 2017 The New Zealand international gave Vancouver the lead in the 13th minute with a calm finish off a deflected cross on the break, setting the tone for a fine display at McLeod Athletic Park from the young side.

Wynne and WFC2 are back in action on Sunday with another Cascadia matchup when they visit Timbers 2 at Providence Park. The match kicks off live on whitecapsfc2.com at 2 p.m.

On the following week, WFC2 bring their exciting brand of soccer back to UBC for the first time this season as they face San Antonio FC on Saturday, April 22. Kickoff at Thunderbird Stadium is at 3 p.m. Click here to redeem your vouchers or purchase tickets.

