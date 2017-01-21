Dekanich (G) Recalled to Lehigh
January 21, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Defenseman Reece Willcox, and Forward Radel Fazleev Reassigned to Lehigh Valley
The Reading Royals of the ECHL, affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, today announced that goaltender Mark Dekanich has been recalled to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League. In separate transactions, defenseman Reece Willcox and forward Radel Fazleev were recalled by the Flyers and reassigned to Lehigh Valley.
