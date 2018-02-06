Dekanich Awarded CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Reading, PA - Reading Royals goaltender Mark Dekanich is the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4. This marks the third time in five weeks a Reading netminder has won the award; John Muse took Goaltender of the Week twice in January and was named Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Month for January. Reading has received four weekly awards this season.

Dekanich went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .980 in two appearances against Norfolk last week.

The 31-year-old made 27 saves in a 7-1 win on Friday and stopped all 22 shots he faced in a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

A native of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Dekanich is 10-13-1 in 25 appearances with the Royals this season with a 2.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.

Dekanich has appeared in 101 career ECHL games with Cincinnati, South Carolina and Reading posting a record of 53-34-6 with six shutouts, a 2.66 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916. He has seen action in 164 career American Hockey League games with Milwaukee, Springfield, St. John's, Hershey and Lehigh Valley going 82-55-0 with 11 shutouts, a 2.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

Prior to turning pro, Dekanich played four seasons at Colgate University where he set school records for games played (118), saves (3,071) , save percentage (.923) and shutouts (11).

2018 Reading Weekly Award winners

CCM ECHLGoaltender of the Week: Mark Dekanich (Jan. 29- Feb. 4)

CCM ECHLGoaltender of the Week: John Muse (Jan. 22-28)

CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week: John Muse (Jan. 1-7)

Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week: Matt Willows (Nov. 27-Dec. 3)

2017-18 Reading Monthly Award Winners

Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month: John Muse (Jan. 2018)

CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Month: Matt Willows (Jan. 2018)

Reading completes six-game road trip Wed., Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Worcester. Reading is next at home Fri., Feb. 16 vs. Cincinnati at 7:00 p.m. for Hockey N' Heels Night, featuring a pink knit hat giveaway from Sweet Streets Desserts and a special ladies-only pampering session and gift certificate giveaway from Bell Tower.

Hockey 'N Heels and Princess Night on Fri., Feb 16 vs. CIN at 7:00 p.m.

First 1,500 women will receive a pink knit hat, thanks to Sweet Street Desserts. Bell Tower will be at the game for a ladies-only pampering session and gift card giveaway.

Pink in the Rink, Pink Ice, special jerseys on Sat., Feb 17 vs. BRM at 7:00 p.m.

Pink knit scarf giveaway to the first 1,500 women, courtesy of Sweet Street Desserts. The Royals will wear special jerseys and play on pink ice.

PAW Patrol, Battle of the Badges, Faith and Family and Jerry "The King" Lawler on Sun., Feb 18 vs. WHL at 4:00 p.m.

It's PAW Patrol night! The Royals will wear special PAW Patrol jerseys from the popular Nickelodeon show.

Before the Royals drop the puck with the Nailers, the Reading Police and Fire Departments match up against the Allentown Police and Fire at 12:30 p.m. in the Battle for the FirstStates Cup XIII at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available here to help raise money for the children of policemen and firefighters.

Meet WWE Hall-of-Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler on Pro Wrestling Night (Tower Health). Plus, it's Faith and Family Night and dollar dog day, presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola. First 1,000 kids (14 & under) will receive a Slapshot T-shirt thanks to Bethany Children's Home. Also check out a postgame skate presented by Body Zone.

